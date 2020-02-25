Trillium Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,997 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Quanta Services worth $9,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Quanta Services by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

PWR traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,378. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.17. Quanta Services Inc has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $44.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.