Trillium Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,992 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $10,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

NYSE RGA traded down $6.48 on Tuesday, reaching $140.39. 661,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a one year low of $139.83 and a one year high of $169.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.75.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

In related news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn acquired 2,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,801.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

