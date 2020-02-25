Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 14,855 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,855 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Tetra Tech worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,043,000 after buying an additional 120,840 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,631,000 after buying an additional 164,272 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 997,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,942,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 13.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 528,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,812,000 after buying an additional 64,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 446,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,763,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTEK. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.08. 272,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.25 and a twelve month high of $99.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

In related news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $697,967.60. Also, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 3,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $383,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,888 shares of company stock worth $10,728,532. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

