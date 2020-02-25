Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 15,571 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,571 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.83.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

APD stock traded down $10.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,418,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,993. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.84. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.00 and a 12 month high of $257.01. The stock has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 56.52%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

