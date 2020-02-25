Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 37,189 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,189 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,839,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.93, for a total transaction of $4,434,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,581 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,778.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,896 shares of company stock worth $20,642,312 over the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRSK traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.82. The company had a trading volume of 983,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.44 and a 12-month high of $171.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.01.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.75.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

