Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 3,761 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,214 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,577 shares of company stock worth $10,283,105. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $10.39 on Tuesday, hitting $188.40. 18,488,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,905,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $144.50 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

