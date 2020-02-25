Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 4,355 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,575 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOG. Barclays decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Howard Weil began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EOG traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.99. 6,547,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,704,854. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.10. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $107.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.76%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

