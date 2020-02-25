Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 4,574 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $8,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,324,263,000 after acquiring an additional 560,814 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,909,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Baxter International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 738,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,626,000 after acquiring an additional 16,565 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded down $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,615,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,721. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $72.42 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

