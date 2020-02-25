Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 8,910 Shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,945 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,910 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of LogMeIn worth $7,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOGM. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogMeIn during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogMeIn during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 1,458.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 235.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOGM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens started coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lowered shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LogMeIn currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

In other LogMeIn news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $344,956.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGM stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.21. 926,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,064. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.24. LogMeIn Inc has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $322.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

