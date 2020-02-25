Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 9,256 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,256 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 362.7% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.93. The stock had a trading volume of 39,721,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,343,502. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average is $37.37. The company has a market cap of $197.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.