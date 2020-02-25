Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,791 shares during the period. Trimble comprises approximately 2.9% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owned about 0.20% of Trimble worth $20,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Trimble by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 531,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,614,000 after purchasing an additional 124,635 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,267,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 51,332 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Trimble by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 163,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Trimble by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $1,374,688.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,300.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $301,039.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,695 shares of company stock worth $4,041,551. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.97. Trimble Inc has a 12-month low of $35.86 and a 12-month high of $46.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.39.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.13 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.