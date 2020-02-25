Tripio Trading 18.2% Lower Over Last Week (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. Tripio has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and $771,940.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, HADAX and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $259.46 or 0.02773919 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00218970 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00038389 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00133357 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tripio Token Profile

Tripio’s launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio. Tripio’s official website is trip.io. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio.

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

