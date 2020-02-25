True North Commercial (TNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

True North Commercial (TSE:TNT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect True North Commercial to post earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

True North Commercial has a 12-month low of C$5.93 and a 12-month high of C$7.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

