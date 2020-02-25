TrueUSD Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010646 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, WazirX, Bitso and HitBTC. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $141.90 million and $1.14 billion worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.46 or 0.02773919 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00218970 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00038389 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00133357 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 142,503,190 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Binance, HitBTC, Bitso, CoinTiger, HBUS, Kuna, Koinex, Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Cryptopia, Kyber Network, Crex24 and WazirX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

