TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Tops $0.0144

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $94,982.00 and approximately $252.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008036 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00024066 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010088 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.80 or 0.02872852 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002275 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000544 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 148.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006865 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00019210 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com.

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

