Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) and Renasant (OTCMKTS:RNST) Head to Head Analysis

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) and Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Renasant has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truxton has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Renasant and Truxton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renasant 24.13% 8.09% 1.32% Truxton 30.81% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Renasant and Truxton’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renasant $695.83 million 2.44 $167.91 million $2.91 10.19 Truxton $31.63 million 4.33 $9.74 million N/A N/A

Renasant has higher revenue and earnings than Truxton.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.2% of Renasant shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Renasant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Renasant pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Truxton pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Renasant pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Renasant has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Renasant is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Renasant and Truxton, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renasant 0 4 0 0 2.00 Truxton 0 0 0 0 N/A

Renasant currently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.75%. Given Renasant’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Renasant is more favorable than Truxton.

Summary

Renasant beats Truxton on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estate-1-4 family mortgage; real estate-commercial mortgage; real estate-construction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; and business and personal, and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and cash management services. The Insurance segment provides insurance agency services, including commercial and personal insurance products through third-party insurance carriers. The Wealth Management segment offers range of wealth management and fiduciary services, which include administration and management of trust accounts comprising personal and corporate benefit accounts, self-directed IRA's, and custodial accounts; administers qualified retirement plans, profit sharing and other employee benefit plans, personal trusts, and estates; and annuities, mutual funds, and other investment services through a third party broker-dealer. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 180 banking, insurance, and financial services offices located in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia; 136 full-service branches and 13 limited-service branches; and 136 ATMs at on-premise locations and 16 ATMs located at off-premise sites. Renasant Corporation was founded in 1904 and is based in Tupelo, Mississippi.

About Truxton

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposits; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, and loans to individuals. It also provides wealth management services, such as asset management, trust, financial and retirement planning, estate administration and planning, life insurance, and family office services, as well as treasury management services. The company was formerly known as NBT Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Truxton Corporation in May 2013. Truxton Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

