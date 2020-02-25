TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading 16.3% Lower This Week

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $1.44 million and $579,705.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 66,614,951,702 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

