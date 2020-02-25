Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Declares $0.42 Dividend

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, March 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Tyson Foods has increased its dividend by an average of 19.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Tyson Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $6.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN traded down $2.98 on Tuesday, hitting $72.61. The company had a trading volume of 209,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,678. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.43. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,180 shares of company stock worth $3,011,152 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.