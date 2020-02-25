U Network (UUU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.48 Million

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. One U Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, DDEX, Bibox and HitBTC. U Network has a market capitalization of $6.48 million and $757,805.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, U Network has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000048 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The official website for U Network is u.network. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork.

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX, HADAX, DEx.top, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

