U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $339.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.72 million. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,136,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $375.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.74. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLCA. Johnson Rice cut U.S. Silica from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays cut U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut U.S. Silica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.89.

In related news, Director Charles W. Shaver acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

