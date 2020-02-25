Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.51% from the company’s previous close.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Uber Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.98.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies stock opened at $38.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $69.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.62. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 109.84% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,643,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,296,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,424,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,072,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,010,272 shares of company stock worth $627,136,395 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.