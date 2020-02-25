Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Receiving Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media stories about Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) have been trending somewhat negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Uber Technologies earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the ride-sharing company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of UBER traded down $2.42 on Tuesday, reaching $35.89. The stock had a trading volume of 49,230,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,978,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.73. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.58 and a 12-month high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 109.84% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $4,816,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,552,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,562,041.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 786,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $23,286,902.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,424,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,301,568.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,010,272 shares of company stock valued at $627,136,395.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

