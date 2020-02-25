UGAS Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. UGAS has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. Over the last week, UGAS has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00481900 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $597.10 or 0.06383661 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00060649 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026482 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010496 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB.

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

