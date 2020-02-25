UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UGI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

UGI opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.87. UGI has a 52-week low of $40.17 and a 52-week high of $56.49.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. UGI had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UGI will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

