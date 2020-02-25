Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $137,539,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $94,563,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,445,154,000 after buying an additional 207,927 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 693,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,116,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,312,000 after acquiring an additional 153,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA opened at $285.57 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $222.00 and a twelve month high of $368.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.35.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.70.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.