Ultiledger Tops One Day Volume of $3.40 Million (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. Ultiledger has a market capitalization of $15.86 million and $3.40 million worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultiledger token can now be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and Bytex. In the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $259.46 or 0.02773919 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00218970 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00038389 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00133357 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ultiledger

Ultiledger's total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,618,853 tokens. The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io.

The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io.

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

Ultiledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

