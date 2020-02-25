UltraNote Coin Price Tops $0.0001 (XUN)

UltraNote Coin (CURRENCY:XUN) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last week, UltraNote Coin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One UltraNote Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. UltraNote Coin has a market capitalization of $12,728.00 and $178.00 worth of UltraNote Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UltraNote Coin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.16 or 0.00818525 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001999 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000099 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UltraNote Coin Coin Profile

UltraNote Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. UltraNote Coin’s total supply is 19,315,937,743 coins and its circulating supply is 205,141,436 coins. The official website for UltraNote Coin is ultranote.org. The Reddit community for UltraNote Coin is /r/UltraNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UltraNote Coin’s official Twitter account is @Ultranotecoin.

Buying and Selling UltraNote Coin

UltraNote Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UltraNote Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UltraNote Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UltraNote Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UltraNote Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UltraNote Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.