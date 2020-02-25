Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report sales of $290.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $299.08 million and the lowest is $282.47 million. Umpqua posted sales of $283.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

UMPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $177,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,187,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Umpqua by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 682,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 88,155 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Umpqua by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

