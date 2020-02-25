Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,981 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,063 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Umpqua worth $8,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Umpqua by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 150,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Umpqua by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Umpqua by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Umpqua by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 351,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $177,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.68. 1,206,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,421. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $310.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.