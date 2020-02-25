Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Stock Position Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 6.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

UL opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day moving average of $59.55. Unilever N.V. has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $64.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

