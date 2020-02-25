Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,530 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 15,152.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $290,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,306 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,074,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,490 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 213.0% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 568,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $92,130,000 after purchasing an additional 387,056 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.30.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $176.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $149.09 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The stock has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

