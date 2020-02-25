United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Receives “Neutral” Rating from B. Riley

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on USM. Raymond James upgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United States Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

NYSE USM opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.74. United States Cellular has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $51.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.31.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 3.03%. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 80,944 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 2,225.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 26,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

