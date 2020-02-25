United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will announce ($0.83) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.68). United States Steel reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 276.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full-year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share.

X has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

X traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 19,024,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,317,060. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United States Steel has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $24.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,534,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,381,000 after buying an additional 1,449,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,147,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,140,000 after buying an additional 352,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in United States Steel by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,457,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,038,000 after purchasing an additional 241,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,289,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in United States Steel by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,864,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after purchasing an additional 54,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

