United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wedbush

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $243.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $237.00. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 110.66% from the company’s previous close.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $115.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.00. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $128.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $37,483,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,544,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,194,000 after purchasing an additional 332,155 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,146,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,383,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,943,000 after acquiring an additional 201,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 39.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 640,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,059,000 after acquiring an additional 180,803 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

