Univar (NYSE:UNVR) Announces Earnings Results

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Univar had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE UNVR traded down $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.53. 3,885,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,384. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.05. Univar has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

