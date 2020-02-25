Universa Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, Universa has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Universa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cobinhood, Ethfinex and CoinBene. Universa has a market cap of $4.19 million and $1,922.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.06 or 0.02754629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00217850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037550 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00132678 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Universa Profile

Universa’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Livecoin, CoinBene and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

