Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stake Cut by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 641,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,120 shares during the period. Universal Display makes up 18.5% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.36% of Universal Display worth $132,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLED. FMR LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 140,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,955,000 after acquiring an additional 106,975 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth $16,573,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth $14,478,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 105,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,698,000 after acquiring an additional 33,455 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.37. The company had a trading volume of 29,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,719. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $139.14 and a twelve month high of $230.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

OLED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen cut shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from to in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.45.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

