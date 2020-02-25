UnlimitedIP Trading 16.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, OTCBTC, Allcoin and LBank. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $8.01 million and $447,817.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.13 or 0.02546483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00211620 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036869 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00129009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OTCBTC, Allcoin, LBank and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

