US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.62 EPS

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.62), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.07 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. US Concrete updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

US Concrete stock traded down $6.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.17. The stock had a trading volume of 825,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,569. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. US Concrete has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $56.22. The firm has a market cap of $565.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average of $43.74.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of US Concrete to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens cut shares of US Concrete from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Concrete presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

In related news, Director Theodore P. Rossi bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.97 per share, for a total transaction of $204,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,163.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 750 shares of company stock worth $29,860 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

