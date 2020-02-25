Utrust (UTK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $771,632.00

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Utrust has a market capitalization of $6.37 million and approximately $771,632.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust token can now be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, Ethfinex and IDEX. Over the last week, Utrust has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.32 or 0.02760430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00219655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00038441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00133992 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust launched on August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/@UTRUST.

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Huobi, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

