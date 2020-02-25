Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 95.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 832,065 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 176,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after buying an additional 41,348 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 51,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.37. 21,292,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,328,244. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average is $42.36.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

