Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Clear Perspective Advisors LLC

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,434 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.79. 295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,542. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $67.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

