Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Clear Perspective Advisors LLC

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.24. 20,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,222. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $61.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.