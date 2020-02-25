Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.42 on Tuesday, hitting $292.82. 219,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,461. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $250.34 and a 1-year high of $311.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.97.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

