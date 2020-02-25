Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,411 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.1% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,964 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,538 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,684.2% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,193,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,458 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $268,586,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $199,736,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $293.35. 186,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,461. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.34 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.97.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.