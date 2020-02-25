Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Holdings Trimmed by Clear Perspective Advisors LLC

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,661 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.8% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,882,000 after buying an additional 10,485,046 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,901,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,425 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,799,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,436,000 after acquiring an additional 781,695 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 23,533,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,538,000 after purchasing an additional 718,293 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,508,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.22. The company had a trading volume of 116,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239,517. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.39. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $86.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

