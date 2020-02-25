Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lowered by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 921,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 23.9% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First Business Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $150,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $164.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.56.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

