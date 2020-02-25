Vector Group (VGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE VGR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.84. 24,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,136. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.79. Vector Group has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54.

In other Vector Group news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $71,875,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 453,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $5,806,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,453,272 shares of company stock valued at $80,958,914. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

