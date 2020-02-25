Velas (VLX) Market Cap Reaches $26.59 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Velas has a market cap of $26.59 million and approximately $844,919.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000253 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000150 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,061,696,804 coins and its circulating supply is 1,330,614,213 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

