Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.99 million. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Vericel updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of VCEL stock traded down $2.20 on Tuesday, reaching $16.69. 1,948,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,847. The stock has a market cap of $837.04 million, a PE ratio of -49.09 and a beta of 2.74. Vericel has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VCEL. BidaskClub upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vericel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

